StageQ Auditions

press release: Auditions for "Die Mommie Die"

When: Monday, February 13th - 6:30 PM, Wednesday, February 15th - 6:30 pm

Where: Bartell Theatre, 113 E Mifflin, Madison, WI 53703

A comic melodrama that evokes the 1960s "grande guignol" films that featured aging stars such as Bette Davis, Joan Crawford and Lana Turner. Ex-pop singer, Angela Andrews, is trapped in a hateful marriage with film producer Sol Sussman. Desperate to find happiness with her younger lover, an out of work TV actor, Tony Parker, Angela murders her husband with the aid of a poisoned suppository. In a plot that reflects Greek tragedy as well as Hollywood kitsch, Angela’s Elektra-like daughter, Edith, convinces Angela’s emotionally disturbed son, Lance, that they must avenge their father’s death by killing their mother. Lance, demanding proof of Angela’s crime, slips some LSD into her after-dinner coffee. Angela is plunged into a wild acid trip that reveals that not only did she kill the children’s father but also their mother, for she isn’t their mother at all but rather their Aunt Barbara. A surprising twist ending has all of the Sussman family’s dirty laundry aired out for once and for all. Angela or rather Aunt Barbara realizes that happiness cannot be built upon a foundation of lies and turns herself in to the police.

NEEDED STRONG COMEDIC actors.

Directed by Michael Bruno; Produced by Michael Finnegan; Stage Managed by Gigi Vail

3m, 3f

CASTING ATTRIBUTES: Drag performance, Strong Role for Leading Woman (Star Vehicle)

CASTING NOTES: The role of Angela was originally played by the author Charles Busch. It is not necessary for this role to be played by a man in drag.

EDITH SUSSMAN 20s pretty and pretty nasty!

BOOTSIE CARP Middle aged comedic maid role

TONY PARKER 20s handsome tv star hunk

ANGELA ARDEN 40-ish glamorous Hollywood pop star

SOL SUSSMAN late 40s to mid 60s Hollywood Producer

LANCE SUSSMAN 20s cute and emotionally disturbed

Auditioners will read from the script. No prepared monologues needed.

MONDAY FEB. 13th at 6:30pm; WEDNESDAY FEB. 15th at 6:30pm

Rehearsal starts early April. Show dates are JUNE 16th thru JULY 1st 2017 at The Bartell Theatre.

Contact Bruno@stageq.com for more info. Please see our announcement on Facebook, www.madstage.com and on our website www.stageq.com.