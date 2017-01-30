StageQ Auditions

StageQ Rehearsal Space 148 E. Wilson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release:Auditions for "Perfect Arrangement"  

When: Sunday, February 12th & Monday, February 13th - 6:00-9:00 pm

Where: StageQ Rehearsal Space, Porchlight Building, 306 N. Brooks St, Madison

StageQ, Inc. will be holding auditions for Perfect Arrangement by Atlanta playwright Topher Payne. Directed by John Siewert, Perfect Arrangement will be presented on the Evjue Stage at The Bartell Theatre, running April 21st through May 6th, 2017.

Audition forms will be available at auditions, resumes are not mandatory.  Performers will read selections from the script. No prepared piece is necessary. Please dress for comfort and ease of movement. StageQ welcomes newcomers and experienced actors alike!

Feel free to email director John Siewert with questions. 

Roles

BOB MARTINDALE, a WWII veteran, 30s-40s

MILLIE MARTINDALE, Bob’s wife, late 20s-30s

NORMA BAXTER, a secretary at the State Department, 30s

JIM BAXTER, a high school teacher, Norma’s husband, 20s-30s

THEODORE SUNDERSON, the Boss, 40s-50s

KITTIE SUNDERSON, Ted’s wife, 40s

BARBARA GRANT, a formidable opponent, 40s

NOTE: Ages and ethnicities of actors are flexible.

Synopsis 

It’s 1950, and new colors are being added to the Red Scare. Two U.S. State Department employees, Bob and Norma, have been tasked with identifying sexual deviants within their ranks. There’s just one problem: Both Bob and Norma are gay, and have married each other’s partners as a carefully constructed cover. Inspired by the true story of the earliest stirrings of the American gay rights movement, madcap classic sitcom-style laughs give way to provocative drama as two “All-American” couples are forced to stare down the closet door.

Rehearsal Dates and Location

First read through will be Sunday, February 19th, with rehearsals running intermittently from the end of February to the end of March when full rehearsals will begin. Rehearsals will take place at the StageQ rehearsal space (UW Campus area).

Info

StageQ Rehearsal Space 148 E. Wilson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

