StageQ Auditions

press release: StageQ, Inc. will be holding auditions for Suddenly Last Summer by Tennessee Williams. Directed by Jim Chiolino, the play will be presented on the Evjue Stage at the Bartell Theatre, running March 23rd through April 7th, 2018.

Auditions will be held Monday and Tuesday, December 4 and 5 at 6:00pm on the Evjue Stage of the Bartell Theatre, located at 113 E Mifflin St.

Roles:

Ages of characters are relative to one another, but the director has no set age range, other than that Catharine must be young enough have attracted attention and Violet must be old enough to be the late Sebastian's mother.

Violet Venable - mother of the late Sebastian, a wealthy Southern matron of the New Orleans Garden District.

Catharine Holly – young, attractive niece of Mrs. Venable. She has since been admitted to a psychiatric hospital since witnessing the death of her cousin Sebastian.

Dr. Cukrowicz - a young, attractive psychologist. Violet is trying to sway him to give Catharine a lobotomy.

George Holly – Catharine's brother. Money motivates him.

Mrs. Holly - Catharine's mother. Insists Catharine stay quiet so they can get their inheritance.

Miss Foxhill - Mrs. Venable's maid.

Sister Felicity - Catharine's caretaker from St. Mary's.

Synopsis:

Catherine Holly has witnessed the murder of her cousin Sebastian, which has sent her to a psychiatric hospital. When Sebastian's mother, Mrs. Venable, invites a psychiatrist to question Catherine about her story, she paints a picture so graphic it's truly unbelievable. Mrs. Venable would rather not believe it and have her son's secrets remain secrets. In one of Tennessee Williams' most haunting pieces of writing, how far will a mother go to preserve her son's reputation?

Rehearsal Dates and Location:

First read-through will be Sunday, February 11th, with rehearsals beginning on February 12th and running from 6:30-9:30 Sunday through Wednesday. Rehearsals will take place at the StageQ rehearsal space located at 306 N Brooks St.

Contact Director, Jim Chiolino, for more information: jchiolino@sbcglobal.net