StageWorkd Projects Auditions

press release: StageWorks Projects Inc. and Stoughton Center for the Performing Arts Inc., 2320 Jackson Street, Suite 1

Tuesday August 15th OR Tuesday August 22nd

Non-Pointe Dancers Registration 4:45pm, Audition 5-6pm

Pointe Dancers Registration 5:45pm, Audition 6-7pm

Adult Actors and Dancers Registration 6:45pm, Audition 7-8pm

Please bring a recent non-returnable photo. No late entry will be allowed. You are only required to attend one audition date; if you cannot attend one of these auditions please contact SCPA to make arrangements for a different date/time. Auditions open to ages 8 and up. If performer is under 18 years old a parental signature is required on audition form.

Performances will be December 2, 2017 at 1:30pm & 7:30pm.

NOTE: The performance fees will be approximately $275 per performer.