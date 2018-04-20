press release:

USSR | 1979 | DCP | 161 min. | Russian with English subtitles

Director: Andrei Tarkovsky; Cast: Alisa Freindlikh, Aleksandr Kaidanovsky, Anatoly Solonitsyn

In an apocalyptic wasteland of the future, stories spread of a mysterious Zone containing a room that grants wishes. A ‘Stalker’ will take travelers there for a fee, past military checkpoints and other more mysterious dangers. Soviet cinema giant Tarkovsky’s masterpiece is a tense and incredibly moody epic vision. New 4K DCP!

Tarkovsky in 4K!

Ingmar Bergman called Andrei Tarkovsky “the greatest of them all” and marveled at the Russian director’s ability to move “with such naturalness in the room of dreams.” Join us as we present three of the master’s greatest films, each forays into Tarkovsky’s unique brand of fantasy and science-fiction, in newly remastered 4K DCPs. As difficult to completely understand as they are impossible to resist, this one-of-a-kind dreamscape artist made films as close to pure cinematic poetry as any ever made.

All Cinematheque screenings are free and open to the public.