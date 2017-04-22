Stand Against U.S. War & Militarism

press release: Sat. April 22nd 1:00 pm Wisconsin State Capitol Stand Against US War and Militarism Rally! Trump is getting into dangerous territory as he escalates US military actions around the world. He has increased drone strikes more than 400% since he took office. The attack on Syria does not solve anything, but increases unrest and suffering of the Syrian people. He dropped the "Mother of all Bombs" in Afghanistan in an illegal action that killed many innocent children, women, and men. Now he is preparing for a preemptive strike on North Korea. It is time to stand up to this insanity that threatens the existence of us all.