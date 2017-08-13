Stand in Solidarity with Charlottesville
Capitol 2 E. Main St. (Capitol Square) , Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Join Progressive Dane and other local organizations on Sunday, August 13, 8 pm, at the Wisconsin State Capitol, for a candlelight vigil.
**This is not a political rally; it is a show of respect for the fallen.**
This weekend, hate groups and domestic terrorists of all stripes went to Charlottesville, VA, to push their dangerous message of white supremacy, fascism, anti-Semitism, and bigotry.
When they got there they waged violence on unarmed anti-racists, killing at least one and injuring many others. Two police officers monitoring the activity were also killed in a crash. We mourn the lives that were lost, and we will honor all those under attack by congregating against hate in our own community.
On Sunday, we will come together in solidarity with our brave friends in Charlottesville who put themselves at risk to fight Nazism and white supremacy.
We stand in solidarity with:
Wisconsin Progressive Alliance
Indivisible Madison
Dane Dems
Student Coalition for Progress - Madison
One Wisconsin Now
Indivisible Stoughton
DPW Progressive Caucus
Madison IWW General Defense Committee Local 100
Women's March on Madison
Democratic Socialists of America - Madison
College Democrats of UW-Madison
First Unitarian Society of Madison
Young Democrats of Wisconsin
Emerge Wisconsin
Madison NOW - National Organization for Women
Madison Socialist Alternative
Groundworks
Rock County Dems
Progressive Dane