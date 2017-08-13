Stand in Solidarity with Charlottesville

press release: Join Progressive Dane and other local organizations on Sunday, August 13, 8 pm, at the Wisconsin State Capitol, for a candlelight vigil.

**This is not a political rally; it is a show of respect for the fallen.**

This weekend, hate groups and domestic terrorists of all stripes went to Charlottesville, VA, to push their dangerous message of white supremacy, fascism, anti-Semitism, and bigotry.

When they got there they waged violence on unarmed anti-racists, killing at least one and injuring many others. Two police officers monitoring the activity were also killed in a crash. We mourn the lives that were lost, and we will honor all those under attack by congregating against hate in our own community.

On Sunday, we will come together in solidarity with our brave friends in Charlottesville who put themselves at risk to fight Nazism and white supremacy.

We stand in solidarity with:

Wisconsin Progressive Alliance

Indivisible Madison

Dane Dems

Student Coalition for Progress - Madison

One Wisconsin Now

Indivisible Stoughton

DPW Progressive Caucus

Madison IWW General Defense Committee Local 100

Women's March on Madison

Democratic Socialists of America - Madison

College Democrats of UW-Madison

First Unitarian Society of Madison

Young Democrats of Wisconsin

Emerge Wisconsin

Madison NOW - National Organization for Women

Madison Socialist Alternative

Groundworks

Rock County Dems

Progressive Dane