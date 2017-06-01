Stand Up & Sing for Kids

press release: Stand Up and Sing for Kids! Live Band Karaoke Event with Rockin' Performances by some of Madison's Hottest Celebrities! Opening act: V05 "Backups!" All proceeds benefit Canopy Center Healing and Family Support Services programs: Dane County CASA (Court-Appointed Special Advocates), Parent to Child supervised visitation, Parent Stressline, and Oasis child sexual abuse treatment. In our 40th year of service, help us raise $40,000!

6:30-10:00 p.m

June 1, 2017, purchase tickets online in advance or at the door

Eastside Club, 3735 Monona Drive, Madison

Tickets: $45 at the door, $35 in advance, $25 Student with valid ID

608-241-4888, info@canopycenter.org, http://www.canopycenter.org/p/stand-up-for-kids.html, https://www.facebook.com/canopycentermadison/