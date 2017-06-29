press release: At Stand-Up Democracy four comedy delegates perform a short set of their best material, and it’s up to the audience to decide who will get both an encore set and eternal comedy glory (for the evening). Our eight installment will feature Emily Winter, an ex-Madisonian and co-creator of the national comedy festival "What a Joke", Chris Calogero, Brooklyn-based comedian and host of The Mourning Coffee podcast, and local treasures Jake Snell and Eric Olander.

Free admission

Follow Stand-Up Democracy for more information.