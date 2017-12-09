× Expand Star Monster

Star Monster is the new electronic act from Madison Based musician, producer Phil Pharaoh.

After taking over Butch Vig's Smart Studios in Madison this year, where hit albums such as Nirvana's Nevermind and Smashing Pumpkins' Gish and self-titled debut was recorded, Phil is launching a project steeped in EDM bass music and cutting edge production. Donned “New School” by Butch when the two met shortly after acquiring the studio this spring, Phil is bringing razor sharp high tech musical movements to the studio thru the dark Bass Dance music of Star Monster. Starting off his career on the extreme opposite side of the spectrum as founder early folk blues, punk band The Dirt Bros that had success with label Fat Possum records and Black Keys representatives, Phil doesn’t see the two genres as conflicting. “ When I started making heavy punk/pop/blues I actually wanted my guitar to sound like razors shooting around. The basis of the Dirt Bros was in fife and drum blues…which is the start of hip hop and dance music. Whether your talking about techno or rap the beat falls into the same patterns and there's the same body movement you feel when listening. Ive always been interested in making people dance to the point of release. That's what gets me off musically.”

Phil also isn’t completely leaving his original and powerful guitar prowess behind. Star Monster also will consist of projects relying on real guitars, drums, and the unique and captivating vocals he’s known and loved for. “Star Monster consists of bass bangers I am producing but also chill future bass tracks where we play most of the instruments but with a much more electronic feel. There are also collaborations like the one I'm doing with amazing vocalist B. Born called “Bunya” that will focus more on songwriting and vocals traditionally but again with a very experimental electronic edge.”

Phil has lived on his personally restored 1850s farmhouse in the Driftless region just west of Madison for the past years before moving to Smart Studios. He still hosts regular musical shows there in “Mr Phils Soggy Bottoms Supper Club” …his barn/stage. He also operates a recording studio out of the upstairs of the farmhouse. “It is an incredibly peaceful, soulful place to create music, and the faeries around there love people making music! Being surrounded by nature and tucked in the little valley alongside the Kickapoo river just really connects you to the source and gives you the kind of focus that only isolation can for you.”