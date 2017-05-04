Star Wars Day

Malt House 2609 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

Watch the "Star Wars Uncut" fan films (A New Hope and The Empire Strikes Back) while enjoying space-themed beers. 4 pm-11 pm.

Madison Craft Beer Week 2017

608-204-6258

