Star Wars: The Force Awakens

press release:

USA | 2015 | DCP | 136 min.

Director: J.J. Abrams; Cast: Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Harrison Ford

After three prequels, Abrams and company summoned the spirit (and huge chunks of the plot) of the original Star Wars to create a rousing, crowd-pleasing reboot of the most financially successful film franchise of all-time. Buoyed by charismatic, star-making performances from Ridley and Boyega as well as long awaited returns from Ford and Carrie Fisher, The Force Awakens succeeds on almost all possible levels. "As someone who really hasn't been the most vocal advocate of 3-D, the strangest thing happened to me on this. When I was watching the reels in 3-D, there were a number of shots — and I know this sounds insane — that I hadn't understood in the three-dimensional space quite the way I did when I saw them in 3-D. I actually felt that there were things that were playing better in 3-D. I had never felt that before.” – JJ Abrams. (BR)

Cinematheque in 3-D!

From January 26-29, we are literally in your face with the launch of our calendar: thanks to temporarily installed equipment we will present the first digital 3-D screenings in the Cinematheque’s history. Comin’ at ya will be several features and shorts from the first flourishing of stereoscopic cinema to the golden age of the early 1950s. We have also included a few highlights from 3-D’s recent resurgence that demonstrate the growing versatility of the process. 3-D glasses will be provided at each screening, and since all of our screenings are free, there will be no 3-D surcharge!