Starkweather Creek Aquatic Invasive Species Paddle

press release: Are you a stream or nature lover? Do you want to keep our streams free from invasive species but worry you don’t know enough to help? Then join us on September 9th to learn what it takes to become a Riverine Early Detector for invasive species The day will start with a brief training on identifying and documenting invasive species, followed by a paddle on Starkweather Creek. Canoes will be provided curtesy of Friends of Starkweather Creek, though participants are welcomed to bring their own.

Hosted by River Alliance of Wisconsin, Take a Stake in our Waters, and Friends of Starkweather Creek