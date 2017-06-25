Starkweather Summer Solstice Festival

press release: Friends of Starkweather Creek and the Schenk-Atwood-Starkweather-Yah ara Neighborhood Association mark the 15th annual Starkweather Summer Solstice Celebration on Sunday, June 25, from 4-10 pm. This free event, held below the sledding hill at Olbrich Park on Lake Monona, features free canoe and paddle boat rides, music, drumming, singing, and dancing—concluding with a bonfire lighting before dusk. Bring your own picnic and thoughts to forget and lose in the fire ash and wishes to ascend with the smoke as we celebrate the beginning of Summer. Park closes at 10 pm. For information: madsolstice.org or 608-251-1893.