The Polish Student Association at UW-Madison presents THE 27th POLISH FILM FESTIVAL

November 19 and December 3, The Marquee Theater, Union South

Admission Free

November 19, 1pm: MARIE CURIE, THE COURAGE OF KNOWLEDGE (2016)

Follows the famous physicist and chemist Marie Curie and her struggle for recognition in the male-dominated science community in early 20th century France.

November 19, 3:30 pm: THE ART OF LOVING (2017)

Michalina Wislocka, the most famous and recognized sexologist of communist Poland, fights for the right to publish her book, which will change the sex life of Polish people forever.

December 3, 1pm: STARS (2017)

A story of passion, rivalry, love, and friendship. Jan Banas, acclaimed Silesian football player of the 1960s and 1970s, struggles to makes his dreams come true on and off the field. This is a story of a great love between young people torn by passion and ambition.

D ecember 3, 3:30 pm: LULLABY KILLER ( 2017)

The script is based on a true story set in the 50s, when the serial killer Władysław Mazurkiewicz, suspected of 30 murders, terrorized Krakow. This handsome, elegant playboy murderer went unpunished for a very long time until he met his match in the young militia detective.

All movies have English subtitles