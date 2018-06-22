press release:

STARSTRUCK

Australia | 1982 | DCP | 102 min.

Director: Gillian Armstrong; Cast: Jo Kennedy, Ross O’Donovan, Geoffrey Rush

In Sydney, Jackie (Jo Kennedy) dreams of becoming a pop star and Angus (Ross O’Donovan), her entrepreneurial 14-year-old cousin, has lots of ideas about how to make that dream a reality. Gillian Armstrong’s ebullient new-wave musical is chock full of memorable songs and indelible performances. Starstruck is a rarely-screened, feel-good delight, presented here in a new digital restoration courtesy of the National Film & Sound Archive of Australia.

Summer Cinematheque/35mm Forever!

Our summer programming will provide due attention to the once standard and now increasingly rarified mode of motion picture exhibition via 35mm film prints. More than two thirds of our selections, an exciting array of international gems from throughout cinema history, will be shown on 35mm. Our other Summer picks include attractive new digital restorations of global movie classics, a sneak preview of one of the year’s best reviewed American indies, and a lovingly assembled collection of baseball-themed newsreels.

All Cinematheque screenings are free and open to the public.