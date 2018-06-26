Starting Block Soft Opening

press release: It's finally ready! StartingBlock is officially opening our doors on June 26 at 5 pm. Join StartingBlock as we celebrate the "beacon of Midwest entrepreneurship" alongside our partners at the Capital Entrepreneurs, Doyenne Group, and Gener8tor. We are excited to see the future innovation, thought provoking conversations, and radical ideas generated at StartingBlock!

RSVP for this thrilling soft opening and sneak peek. Tours of the building will be offered. This will be the first chance for the public to check out our open innovation space, our green screen and sound studio, and flexible desk space. Also hear about our upcoming programming.