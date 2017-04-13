State Budget Listening Session

press release: Sen. Fred Risser (D-Madison) and Rep. Chris Taylor (D-Madison) will be holding three budget listening sessions across the 76th Assembly District during the month of April. These budget listening sessions are a great opportunity for individuals to learn more about the Governor’s proposal, ask questions and provide feedback.

“Budget and government listening sessions give the public and those of us in the legislature an opportunity to exchange information and ideas.  I look forward to these meetings as occasions when we can be together and actively participate in making our state and government more viable and relevant to all of us,” Risser said.

Please join Sen. Risser and Rep. Taylor at one of the following budget listening sessions:

April 13, 7:00 – 8:30 PM, UW Ingraham Hall 222, 1155 Observatory Drive

April 25, 7:00 – 8:30 PM, Goodman Community Center, 149 Waubesa St

April 27, 7:00 – 8:30 PM, HotelRED, 1501 Monroe St

“Listening and working with my constituents to pass good policies that help the children and families of this state thrive, is one of the most important things I do as a legislator,” Taylor said.  “Budgets are about priorities and I believe that Governor Walker’s budget reflects his allegiance to big corporations and his rich friends. That being said, I want to hear your thoughts and your ideas on how to make this budget work for all Wisconsinites, not just those at the top.”

