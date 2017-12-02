press release: It's back for 2017! Once again, Revolution Cycles Club is promoting the WI State Cyclocross Championships. Expect thrills, spills, and chills on a technical course at Trek HQ!

Saturday December 2nd

State Cyclocross Championships Trek Headquarters, Waterloo WI 9AM - 3PM

Banzo Food Cart, One Barrel Beer, bonfire and more

Info at: https://goo.gl/AobBpT