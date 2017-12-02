State Cyclocross Championships

to Google Calendar - State Cyclocross Championships - 2017-12-02 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - State Cyclocross Championships - 2017-12-02 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - State Cyclocross Championships - 2017-12-02 09:00:00 iCalendar - State Cyclocross Championships - 2017-12-02 09:00:00

Trek Bikes, Waterloo 801 W. Madison St., Waterloo, Wisconsin 53594

press release: It's back for 2017! Once again, Revolution Cycles Club is promoting the WI State Cyclocross Championships. Expect thrills, spills, and chills on a technical course at Trek HQ!

Saturday December 2nd

State Cyclocross Championships Trek Headquarters, Waterloo WI 9AM - 3PM

Banzo Food Cart, One Barrel Beer, bonfire and more

Info at: https://goo.gl/AobBpT

Info
Trek Bikes, Waterloo 801 W. Madison St., Waterloo, Wisconsin 53594 View Map
Spectator Sports
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - State Cyclocross Championships - 2017-12-02 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - State Cyclocross Championships - 2017-12-02 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - State Cyclocross Championships - 2017-12-02 09:00:00 iCalendar - State Cyclocross Championships - 2017-12-02 09:00:00