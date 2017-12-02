State Cyclocross Championships
Trek Bikes, Waterloo 801 W. Madison St., Waterloo, Wisconsin 53594
press release: It's back for 2017! Once again, Revolution Cycles Club is promoting the WI State Cyclocross Championships. Expect thrills, spills, and chills on a technical course at Trek HQ!
Saturday December 2nd
State Cyclocross Championships Trek Headquarters, Waterloo WI 9AM - 3PM
Banzo Food Cart, One Barrel Beer, bonfire and more
Info at: https://goo.gl/AobBpT
Info
Trek Bikes, Waterloo 801 W. Madison St., Waterloo, Wisconsin 53594 View Map
Spectator Sports