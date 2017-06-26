STEAM Camp
Urban League of Greater Madison 2222 S. Park St., Suite 200 , Madison, Wisconsin 53713
press release: Our program runs for five consecutive days, June 26-30. The day begins with informal presentations which introduce campers to people who work within STEAM disciplines. The goal is to give our campers a realistic, interactive and fun look at these careers.Lunch will be provided, then demonstrations and a behind-the-scenes, hands-on experience working within STEAM. Camp attendees will gather at 8:00AM each day at the Urban League Office and return to the Urban League at approximately 5:00PM each evening.
Activities include:
Website Design at Zendesk
Chibitronics Circuit Art + Ozobots Robotic Programming at Madison Central Library
Careers in Healthcare at UWHealth
Zoethica at MGE Innovation Center
Financial Literacy at Summit Credit Union
Discoveries in the Lab @ Promega at Biopharmaceutical Technlogy Center
Discover Energy at Madison Gas & Electric
Technical Innovation at Trek Bicycles
How much does it cost? Thanks to Strang, nothing. Zero. Zip. They only ask our campers make an investment of time - show up every day on time, ready to participate, learn and have fun. We promise, it will be well worth your time.
For more information, please contact Randy Banks via email at RBanks@strang-inc.com
