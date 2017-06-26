press release: Our program runs for five consecutive days, June 26-30. The day begins with informal presentations which introduce campers to people who work within STEAM disciplines. The goal is to give our campers a realistic, interactive and fun look at these careers.Lunch will be provided, then demonstrations and a behind-the-scenes, hands-on experience working within STEAM. Camp attendees will gather at 8:00AM each day at the Urban League Office and return to the Urban League at approximately 5:00PM each evening.

Activities include:

Website Design at Zendesk

Chibitronics Circuit Art + Ozobots Robotic Programming at Madison Central Library

Careers in Healthcare at UWHealth

Zoethica at MGE Innovation Center

Financial Literacy at Summit Credit Union

Discoveries in the Lab @ Promega at Biopharmaceutical Technlogy Center

Discover Energy at Madison Gas & Electric

Technical Innovation at Trek Bicycles

How much does it cost? Thanks to Strang, nothing. Zero. Zip. They only ask our campers make an investment of time - show up every day on time, ready to participate, learn and have fun. We promise, it will be well worth your time.

For more information, please contact Randy Banks via email at RBanks@strang-inc.com