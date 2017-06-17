Steel City Jug Slammers

press release:

"Birmingham’s Steel City Jugs Slammers provide audiences with a one of kind experience. From the moment that they take the stage, spectators will immediately take a step back in time. From their appearance, to their instruments, to the old southern banter, this group has all the charm of a century-old traveling music show fresh off the train, and will keep your attention captive from the first time you hear the blow of the jug and pluck of the tub bass." - magiccitybands.com