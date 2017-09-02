press release: The FIRST ANNUAL Mad With Power Fest – a gathering of the BEST Heavy/Power/Thrash bands in the Midwest is coming to Madison on Saturday September 2nd!

www.MadWithPowerFest.com

Run by Lords of the Trident, MAD WITH POWER FEST will be a sight to behold! Featuring the brain-destroying metal power of:

Steel Iron

Droids Attack

InnerSiege

Conniption

AUTOMATON

Lords of the Trident

18+, Doors at 5:30pm, Show at 6:00pm!