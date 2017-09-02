Steel Iron, Droids Attack, InnerSiege, Conniption, Automaton, Lords of the Trident
The Red Zone 1212 Regent St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
press release: The FIRST ANNUAL Mad With Power Fest – a gathering of the BEST Heavy/Power/Thrash bands in the Midwest is coming to Madison on Saturday September 2nd!
www.MadWithPowerFest.com
Run by Lords of the Trident, MAD WITH POWER FEST will be a sight to behold! Featuring the brain-destroying metal power of:
Steel Iron
Droids Attack
InnerSiege
Conniption
AUTOMATON
Lords of the Trident
18+, Doors at 5:30pm, Show at 6:00pm!
The Red Zone 1212 Regent St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
