Steel Iron, Droids Attack, InnerSiege, Conniption, Automaton, Lords of the Trident

to Google Calendar - Steel Iron, Droids Attack, InnerSiege, Conniption, Automaton, Lords of the Trident - 2017-09-02 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Steel Iron, Droids Attack, InnerSiege, Conniption, Automaton, Lords of the Trident - 2017-09-02 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Steel Iron, Droids Attack, InnerSiege, Conniption, Automaton, Lords of the Trident - 2017-09-02 18:00:00 iCalendar - Steel Iron, Droids Attack, InnerSiege, Conniption, Automaton, Lords of the Trident - 2017-09-02 18:00:00

The Red Zone 1212 Regent St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

press release: The FIRST ANNUAL Mad With Power Fest – a gathering of the BEST Heavy/Power/Thrash bands in the Midwest is coming to Madison on Saturday September 2nd!

www.MadWithPowerFest.com

Run by Lords of the Trident, MAD WITH POWER FEST will be a sight to behold! Featuring the brain-destroying metal power of:

Steel Iron

Droids Attack

InnerSiege

Conniption

AUTOMATON

Lords of the Trident

18+, Doors at 5:30pm, Show at 6:00pm!

Info
The Red Zone 1212 Regent St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715 View Map
Music
608-251-6766
to Google Calendar - Steel Iron, Droids Attack, InnerSiege, Conniption, Automaton, Lords of the Trident - 2017-09-02 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Steel Iron, Droids Attack, InnerSiege, Conniption, Automaton, Lords of the Trident - 2017-09-02 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Steel Iron, Droids Attack, InnerSiege, Conniption, Automaton, Lords of the Trident - 2017-09-02 18:00:00 iCalendar - Steel Iron, Droids Attack, InnerSiege, Conniption, Automaton, Lords of the Trident - 2017-09-02 18:00:00