press release: The Watertown Players will send its audiences to the beauty parlor when it presents Robert Harling’s hilarious comedy “Steel Magnolias,” which will be performed November 17 and 18 at 7:00 p.m., with a special matinee performance on November 19 at 2:30 p.m. All shows will be presented at the Watertown Players Theater, located in The Market, 210 S. Water St., Watertown.

Tickets are now on sale for the show, which is under the direction of Juanita Edington. They are $12.00 in advance and $16.00 at the door and can be purchased at Piggly Wiggly in Watertown or on line at Brownpapertickets.com. Seating is limited so early purchases are recommended.

The show, which was adapted into a popular movie in 1989 starring Shirley MacLaine and Julia Roberts, is about the bond a group of women share in a small-town Southern community, and how they cope with the death of one of their own. The story is based on author Robert Harling's real life experience of the death of his sister, Susan Harling Robinson, in 1985 due to complications from Type 1 diabetes. He changed his sister's name in the story from Susan to Shelby Eatenton-Latcherie. The title suggests the main female characters can be both as delicate as the magnolia flower, and as tough as steel.

The cast is made up of talented local actors and features: Truvy, the quick witted hair salon owner with a huge heart, played by Jennie Ortega. Annelle Dupuy-DeSoto, the young new stylist with an interesting past, is being played by Ariel Rosen. Shelby Eatenton Latcherie, an independent young woman trying to live life her way despite a chronic medical condition, is played by Lisa Steffl. M'Lynn Eatenton, the mother who "only wants her kids to be happy" is played by Linda Ewert. Diane Schultz is playing Clairee Belcher, millionaire society woman extraordinaire. Ouiser Boudreaux, a rich curmudgeon with an inner heart, is played by Angie Stenberg. The play is being presented in cooperation with Dramatist’s Play Service of New York.