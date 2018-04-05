press release:

$25

Like a thunderstorm rolling over the hills of their native Virginia, The Steel Wheels perform with an energy that mesmerizes. Their music melds styles from traditional country to gospel, bluegrass to 70s rock. With Trent Wagler’s weathered tenor joined by bell-clear four-part harmonies, Eric Brubaker’s lively and evocative fiddle, Brian Dickel’s grounded yet buoyant upright bass, and Jay Lapp’s signature mandolin style, the Steel Wheels have become festival favorites. A dynamic four-piece string band marrying old-time musical traditions to an innovative sound, they will draw you in with their soulful mountain music for a truly magnetic revival.