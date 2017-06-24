press release: Madison artist Stefan Matioc is known for his public art. You’ve most likely seen his work in the stairway at Lucille, on Willy Street on the side of Banzo Shuk, blanketing the stage at The Mint, and on hats and t-shirts all over town. Matioc is opening his studio for the first time inviting the public to take a peek inside to view and purchase his personal work in his first solo show titled “LAST NIGHT THIS MORNING.” Rather than show at a gallery, Matioc is inviting the public to come inside his world, behind the scenes.

“LAST NIGHT THIS MORNING” will be held at 920 Spaight Street on Saturday, June 24, from 5 pm until 11 pm.

People know Matioc as the one line face drawing guy who is quick to show off and entertain with a pen and paper by spirting off a quick doodle. But at the core of his art is the tension between what people are comfortable showing and what they hold inside. His cartoons are soft, gentle, fun and familiar. They are what everyone sees. The heavy handed lettering, washes, and street inspired markings come from a place of unfiltered and private thoughts.

Matioc will show and sell pieces ranging from $5 doodles to large $1,000 originals on canvas to full-wall murals. More than 20 canvases, clothes, sketch books, custom neon lights, zines, live art, and more.

Donations will be accepted to benefit the Wil-Mar Neighborhood Center.