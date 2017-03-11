press release: The Waunakee Public Library is hosting our second annual STEM Day at the Waunakee High School's Innovation Center from 10am-2pm on Saturday, March 11! Join us for fun and interactive Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math activities. Watch demonstrations of BadgerBOTS and CNC machines, create your own chocolate molds and rubberband rockets, play with Spheros, and more. Stop in anytime between 10am and 2pm to join in the fun!