STEM Mom Series Launch Party

press release: Finally, an event where your whole family can be fabulous at!

Come raise a glass to the launch of "She's a Technology Sales Executive and She's My Mom" from the STEM Mom Series and celebrate with Madison technology executive and series creator, Jennifer Javornik.

Based on real-life technology sales executive Ashley Powell from Bendyworks, this book is perfect for curious kids who wonder what moms do all day while they are at work while learning about a unique STEM career.

Enjoy sipping mocktails and a taste from the dessert bar. Additional "fortification" for adult's beverages will be provided. Dress smart.

Books can be purchased at the event for $10 cash or retail price by credit card, The book is also available for purchase on formationbooks.com and is coming soon to major online retailers

4-6 pm, 10/14, Bendyworks 106 E Doty St #200, Madison, WI 53703

Free