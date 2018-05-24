Press release: Art & Soul Innovations presents Proud Theater: Step It Up! - an exciting evening of theater and spoken written by and starring the talented youth of Proud Theater Madison, the city's premier Lesbian, Gay, Transgender, Bisexual, Queer/Questioning, Gender Non-conforming, and Allied youth theater troupe (LGBTQA+).

Proud Theater: Step It Up! opens May 24, 2018, at the Diane Ballweg Theatre, Edgewood College, 1000 Edgewood College Drive, Visual and Theatre Arts Center, in Madison, Wisconsin. The production runs through May 26 with shows at 7:30 p.m. There will also be a special matinee showing on May 26 at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are a suggested donation of $15 for Adults and $10 for students with ID, and can be reserved by sending your name, contact info, the date and time of the performance you wish to attend, and the number of tickets you would like reserved to reservations@proudtheater.org or by calling the Proud Theater Hotline at (608) 222-9086. Tickets may also be purchased at the door before each show, but reservations are recommended.

Proud Theater is an award-winning, exciting, and innovative youth theater program whose mission is to change the world through the power of theater and the theater arts, and to make a positive difference in the lives of LGBTQA+ and allied youth through the tenets of art, heart, and activism.The group is open to youth ages 13 to 18 who identify as part of the LGBTQA+ community. Empowering and creative, Proud Theater encourages youth to share their own stories through the creation of original theatrical works which they then present to the community at large throughout the school year.

As with acclaimed shows 'Sky Full of Stars' (2016) and 'Fearlessly Queer' (2017), Proud Theater: Step It Up! tackles many of the issues affecting young people today and does so with humor, heart and honesty. Sometimes outrageous, sometimes profound, the youth share their voices with the community in a no-holds barred and uncensored way. This year the youth take a look at gender identity, politics, body image, transphobia, and the world at large.

Proud Theater is a program of Art and Soul Innovations (artandsoulinnovations.org), and enjoys generous financial support from The LaForce Family Foundation, and from many community organizations around the state. Trinity United Methodist Church hosts the organization throughout the rehearsal season.

For more info on Proud Theater or Proud Theater: Step It Up!, contact the organization at info@proudtheater.org, or call Proud Theater at (608) 222-9086. Tax-deductible donations to the organization can be sent to: Proud Theater, PO Box 6306, Monona WI 53716, or via PayPal at www.proudtheater.org. If you wish to donate specifically to Proud Theater-Madison, please note this on your donation.