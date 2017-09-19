Step Up: Courageous Conversations

press release: This workshop focuses on using effective communication tools to help people through difficult conversations in everyday situations. Participants will learn about intent vs. impact around microaggressions, discrimination and inequalities. This is a highly interactive workshop. Through scenarios, sharing, and examples, participants will gain the skills and tools needed to challenge themselves and others to advocate for diversity, inclusivity and equity in the workplace.

Step Up: Equity Matters is a collaborative effort by Sustain Dane, the Latino Professional Association, and local entrepreneurs to increase and support diversity in the workplace, the boardroom, the executive and leadership teams and to find solutions to create an inclusive and thriving environment for all.