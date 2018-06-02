Stephen Robert Stein

Google Calendar - Stephen Robert Stein - 2018-06-02 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Stephen Robert Stein - 2018-06-02 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Stephen Robert Stein - 2018-06-02 14:00:00 iCalendar - Stephen Robert Stein - 2018-06-02 14:00:00

Mystery to Me 1863 Monroe St., Madison, Wisconsin 53711

press release: “Stein… fearlessly handles the numerous moral questions, with the character’s responses to those issues subly nuanced. A vivid, multilayered tale that focuses on doctors in Auschwitz and their fates after the war.” – Kirkus Reviews

“The Oath is nothing less than a profound work of historical fiction, A definite must read as well as an inimitable addition to Holocaust history.” – San Francisco Book Review

Info
Mystery to Me 1863 Monroe St., Madison, Wisconsin 53711 View Map
Books
608-283-9332
Google Calendar - Stephen Robert Stein - 2018-06-02 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Stephen Robert Stein - 2018-06-02 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Stephen Robert Stein - 2018-06-02 14:00:00 iCalendar - Stephen Robert Stein - 2018-06-02 14:00:00