Steve Cole
Next Door Brewing 2439 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release: Book Reading and Housing Initiatives Benefit
Join us for a reading from Steve Cole's book Citizen Cardenas, a tale about a Cuban refugee's struggle in Chicago with homelessness. Steve is a Midwest author who spent several years as a community advocate in Milwaukee and Chicago.
Meet the author, enjoy a local beer, and socialize with other Housing Initiatives supporters.
Half the proceeds from books sold at the event and a dollar from every beer sold will go directly to Housing Initiatives to help continue our mission of bringing people home.
RSVP is appreciated but not required.