Steve Cole

Next Door Brewing 2439 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: Book Reading and Housing Initiatives Benefit

 Join us for a reading from Steve Cole's book Citizen Cardenas, a tale about a Cuban refugee's struggle in Chicago with homelessnessSteve is a Midwest author who spent several years as a community advocate in Milwaukee and Chicago.

Meet the author, enjoy a local beer, and socialize with other Housing Initiatives supporters.

Half the proceeds from books sold at the event and a dollar from every beer sold will go directly to Housing Initiatives to help continue our mission of bringing people home.

RSVP is appreciated but not required.

Next Door Brewing 2439 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
