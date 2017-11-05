press release: Book Reading and Housing Initiatives Benefit

Join us for a reading from Steve Cole's book Citizen Cardenas, a tale about a Cuban refugee's struggle in Chicago with homelessness. Steve is a Midwest author who spent several years as a community advocate in Milwaukee and Chicago.

Meet the author, enjoy a local beer, and socialize with other Housing Initiatives supporters.

Half the proceeds from books sold at the event and a dollar from every beer sold will go directly to Housing Initiatives to help continue our mission of bringing people home.

RSVP is appreciated but not required.