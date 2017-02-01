Steve Moakler, Drew Baldridge, SmithField

× Expand Steve Moakler

$15 ($12 adv.; ages 18+). Doors 8 pm

press release: The versatility of Steve Moakler’s music goes beyond his magnetic pull as an artist. The Pittsburgh native moved to Nashville to pursue a career in music in 2006. A handful of odd jobs, hundreds of shows and a thousand songs later, he has successfully released three independent full-length albums and an EP, sold out venues across the country and topped the iTunes® charts on multiple occasions. In 2016 Moakler has had his first song at radio, his Grand Ole Opry debut and was named an “Artist to Watch For” by over 20 outlets including Rolling Stone Country, CMT, Huffington Post, Taste Of Country and more. He was also featured on Spotify’s “Spotlight on Country 2016” playlist and on the iTunes New Artist Spotlight.

His career as a songwriter has seen chart successes including Dierks Bentley’s emotionally powerful title-track, “Riser.” Bentley told Billboard Magazine that the single was a “once in a career song.” He has also had songs recorded by artists like Ashley Monroe, Jake Owen, Ben Rector and he co-wrote the song “Mardi Gras” off Dierks’ latest release, Black.