Steven Nadler & Ben Nadler
Monroe Street Library 1705 Monroe St., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
press release: Madison father and son authors Steve and Ben Nadler will give an illustrated talk about how they produced their book, and about some of the ideas of the philosophers and scientists in their engaging and entertaining book. Steve teaches philosophy at UW-Madison. Ben, a West High grad, went to the Rhode Island School of Design and now lives in Chicago.
