Stewart Huff

With Dan Bacula, Allie Lindsay.

Harmony Bar 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

Uncle Baby Daddy is back, baby! Stewart Huff is bringing his thinking man's routine back to the isthmus for all to enjoy. This 2016 Orlando Fringe Fest Critic's Choice winner is a true storyteller, peppering in hilarious observations or philosophical non-sequiturs to keep the laughs coming constantly. There is never a dull moment in Huff's act; his pacing is immaculate, and his ideologies about life may leave you with a new perspective...and insanely sore ribs! With Dan Bacula, Allie Lindsey.

