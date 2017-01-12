Stewart Huff

with Alex Kumin, Dan Bacula

Fountain 122 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

Wednesday, Jan. 15, The Fountain, 8 pm

Stewart Huff may hail from Kentucky, but he's no southern belle. He's more akin to a redneck George Carlin, with stories layered within stories, all perforated by thoughtful, honest, mordacious observations about his unconventional lifestyle. A well-worn, battle-hardened road comic, Huff's 15 years of comedy club hopping has shaped his sets into top tier, rock solid stand-up for the ages. Featured in the 2009 documentary Road Comics: Big Work on Smaller Stages, along as winning the 2016 Critic's Choice of the Best Comedy at Orlando's Fringe Festival should be enough proof that this “Uncle Baby Daddy's” jokes are well worth braving the cold for. With Alex Kumin, Dan Bacula.

Fountain 122 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

608-250-1998

