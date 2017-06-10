press release: The Art Gallery at Yahara Bay Distillery is proud to feature the exciting work of Stick Vega in the month of June, 2017! A gallery opening reception will be held for Stick Vega on Saturday June 10th, 2017 from 12-4pm at Yahara Bay Distillery and Event Center in Fitchburg, WI. Guests can enjoy an artist meet & greet, samples of our hand crafted spirits and are welcome to schedule a tour online. Guests will also have the opportunity to view the artist at work during a live demonstration.

The gallery opening reception is free to the public and will also feature a cash bar offering locally made craft cocktails, run at the same time consecutively as our first annual car show. Stick Vega’s work will be on display at Yahara Bay Distillers Art Gallery for the entire month of June, 2017.

Event Details:

WHAT: Art Gallery @ Yahara Bay Distillers Presents…

A Gallery Opening Reception: Stick Vega

WHEN: June 10th, 2017, 12:00pm-4:00pm during first annual car show

WHERE: Yahara Bay Distillery

6250 Nesbitt Rd. #200, Fitchburg, WI 53719

COST: FREE

CONTACT: 608.275.1050 www.yaharabay.com

About the Artist:

Stick Vega works with gunpowder to create primitive, modern and explosive art. Through a multi-step process of laying fuse, gunpowder, stencils, paint, and scraping he creates his paintings in a sudden burst of energy that unites the shapes, color and texture. He believes that when the fuse is lit, there is anticipation. Anything might happen. It is at that moment that true art exists. He was born in Viroqua, Wisconsin, and studied at the UW - Madison receiving a BS in Economics and Mathematics. In 1988, He obtained his MBA from Edgewood College. For over 20 years he was owner/CEO of WinterSilks and President of Venus Sportswear. In the mid-9'0s he began painting with acrylic as a way of escape. In 2006, he discovered the use of gunpowder and high speed fuse to burn and char artworks through the work of Cai Guo-Qiang. He sold his companies, retired as CEO, and exploded his first piece of art. He created and blogged from his studio - The Blast Factory - in Madison, Wisconsin. He presents his art, story and explosions at stickvega.com. He wrote and released his first book, LESS KILLING, in 2015. A portion of his sales each year go to the Brady Campaign To Prevent Gun Violence.

Artist Statement: I am best known for using gunpowder and high-speed fuse to create figurative and abstract paintings.

In short, I blow things up. I hope they look cool. I hope they evoke emotion. I hope they depict the energy and chaos of the explosion. My style is often characterized as “Pop” expressionism. My mission: “The more gunpowder I use, the less there is for killing people.”

My explosions transform popular themes such as income inequality, sexuality, nature and violence into conceptual and minimal art. These meticulously planned works burn and resonate with images culled from common objects and ancient drawings. My work is charismatic and systematic and has a warm (pun intended) and primitive imagery. My work often refers to pop and mass culture. I create a world where rules are blown to bits. With a subtle minimalistic approach, I want viewers to see and contemplate my work step by step. My art features uncertain, accidental and unexpected connections due to the unpredictable characteristics of gunpowder. When I light the fuse. There is hope.I combine drawings and paintings with fire and heat lead to surprising, energy-filled works. My art is created violently to reduce violence.

About the Art Gallery at Yahara Bay: In keeping with the opinion that craft distilling is just as much an art as a science and solidifying the philosophies of the company (original, quality, local craftsmanship), Yahara Bay hosts an on-site art gallery to showcase the work of some of Wisconsin's most talented artists. From paintings, to photography, to sculpture, jewelry and glass blowing, the Gallery at Yahara Bay offers a pressure free venue for artists to share their work with the local community. The gallery work changes monthly and is open to the public weekly from 10:00 am – 5:00 pm, Thursdays 10:00am until 10 pm and Saturdays 12-5 pm.