press release: Learn how to control bleeding in emergency situations with training from Fitch-Rona EMS paramedics at the Verona Public Library on Wednesday, May 9, from 7 to 8 p.m. Stop the Bleed instruction is designed for individuals with little or no medical training who may be called upon as immediate responders. Fitch-Rona EMS will teach participants how to provide initial care and bleeding control to a victim of traumatic injury before skilled help arrives or in an austere environment.

Verona Library 500 Silent St., Verona, Wisconsin 53593 View Map
608-845-7180
