press release: In January 2012, over 130 people attended Stop the Overdose Epidemic Summit. The outcome was an action plan that engaged health care organizations and providers, law enforcement, harm reduction advocates, people in recovery, substance use disorder treatment and mental health providers, family members of people struggling with addiction and first responders. Five years later, it's time to touch base on collective accomplishments and update our action plan.

Stop the Overdose Epidemic Summit II

Friday, November 3, 2017, American Family Insurance Training Center, 8 AM - 4:30 PM

8:00 Registration and Coffee

8:30 Welcome and Overview of the Summit Agenda

8:55 Scope of the Problem - Public Health Madison and Dane County

9:15 Anti-Stigma Presentations

10:00 Break

10:15 Evaluation of Accomplishments to Date: Collective Impact and Ripple Effect Mapping

10:35 Reports from Partners: MedDrop; Law Enforcement: Dane County Narcotics Task Force and MARI;Parent Addiction Network; Health Care Task Force on Safe Opioid Prescribing; Peer Support & Treatment Access

Prevention; African American Opioid Coalition; Naloxone dissemination

12:00 Lunch

12:45 Breakout groups convene by focus area: Health Care; Prevention; Treatment Access; Harm Reduction; Family Centered Care and Drug Endangered Children

2:00 Reconvene: Group report outs and feedback across groups

2:45 Return to breakouts to incorporate feedback and refine action steps

3:30 Reconvene: Report out and priority setting

4:20 Wrap up and next steps

Accomplishments of partners and collaborative effort since 2012 Summit: