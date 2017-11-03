Stop the Overdose Epidemic Summit II
American Family Insurance Corporate Headquarters 6000 American Pkwy. , Madison, Wisconsin 53718
press release: In January 2012, over 130 people attended Stop the Overdose Epidemic Summit. The outcome was an action plan that engaged health care organizations and providers, law enforcement, harm reduction advocates, people in recovery, substance use disorder treatment and mental health providers, family members of people struggling with addiction and first responders. Five years later, it's time to touch base on collective accomplishments and update our action plan.
Stop the Overdose Epidemic Summit II
Friday, November 3, 2017, American Family Insurance Training Center, 8 AM - 4:30 PM
8:00 Registration and Coffee
8:30 Welcome and Overview of the Summit Agenda
8:55 Scope of the Problem - Public Health Madison and Dane County
9:15 Anti-Stigma Presentations
10:00 Break
10:15 Evaluation of Accomplishments to Date: Collective Impact and Ripple Effect Mapping
10:35 Reports from Partners: MedDrop; Law Enforcement: Dane County Narcotics Task Force and MARI;Parent Addiction Network; Health Care
Prevention; African American Opioid Coalition; Naloxone dissemination
12:00 Lunch
12:45 Breakout groups convene by focus area: Health Care; Prevention; Treatment Access; Harm Reduction; Family Centered Care and Drug Endangered Children
2:00 Reconvene: Group report outs and feedback across groups
2:45 Return to breakouts to incorporate feedback and refine action steps
3:30 Reconvene: Report out and priority setting
4:20 Wrap up and next steps
Accomplishments of partners and collaborative effort since 2012 Summit:
- Expanded number of MedDrop boxes from 2 to 14; over 18 tons of unused medicines collected since 2012
- All Dane County EMS agencies and most area police departments are equipped to administer naloxone
- 90% of prescribers attending training coordinated by Health Care Task Force on S
afe Opioid Prescribing reported that they would change prescribing practices; local health care systems demonstrating reduction in opioid prescribing and referrals to alternative pain treatments.
- Madison Police, Public Health and partners launch Madison Addiction Recovery Initiative.
- Chemical Dependency Consortium and Mental Health Consortium merged to create Dane County Recovery Coalition.
- Recipient of two Wisconsin pilot projects funded by CDC to: 1) test innovative prescriber and patient education strategies at UnityPoint Health-Meriter, UW Health and SSM Health; 2) disseminating prevention programs that work via community coalitions in Oregon, Stoughton, Waunakee and Latino Children and Families Council.
- Dane County Human Services launches Comprehensive Community Services program to help people navigate treatment systems.
- 90% of people treated for overdose and connected with ED to Recovery project are enrolling in treatment. Will expand from 2 participating EDs to 4 in Fall, 2017.
- Pregnancy2Recovery pilot launched at SSM Health in August, 2017.
- Parent Addiction Network (PAN), a comprehensive web-based resource and group supports families and their loved ones facing addiction. PAN website includes Spanish language and culturally competent resources developed in partnership with the Latino Children and Families Council.
- Recovery Directory is an on-line directory of landlords and employers who are welcoming to people in recovery.
- Launched African American Opioid Coalition aimed at addressing increasing levels of opioid overdose.
- 1st Place, U.S. Conference of Mayors 2013 Safeguard My Meds Award
- 2016 Safe States Alliance Community Advocacy Award
- Featured in National Safety Council video and print case studies as a model effort.