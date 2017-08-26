Stop the Violence, Save our Children
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church-Raymond Rd. 5701 Raymond Rd. , Madison, Wisconsin 53711
Saturday, August 26. Staging 10 am, parade 11 am.
Good Shepard Church, 5701 Raymond Road
Organized by ClubTNT and Neighborhood Connectors
Show your support for the safety of the youth in our community. Madison Community Foundation is proud to help sponsor this event.
