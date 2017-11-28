Stories from the Land

Aldo Leopold Nature Center, Monona 300 Femrite Dr. , Monona, Wisconsin 53716

press release: We'll listen as Jerry shares stories and excerpts from his books and rural-life experiences. The Wisconsin Historical Society Press will join us, selling copies of Jerry's books and donating a portion of the proceeds to help us create equitable access for all children at the Aldo Leopold Nature Center. 

$20 suggested donation appreciated. A book signing to follow. Refreshments provided. No registration required.

Join us for this special #GivingTuesday event in support of children's environmental education at the Aldo Leopold Nature Center!

608-221-0404
