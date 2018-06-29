Stories within the Letters

press release: Join us as we commemorate LGBT Heritage Month by telling stories that reveal wisdom, struggles, triumphs, healings, joy, and more. This event will include a storytelling session, a storytelling booth, delicious hor d'oeuvres and music by DJ Sarah of Queer Pressure. The Emcee will be Comedian Dina Martinez.

Through storytelling, we will commemorate LGBT Pride Month. Featured storytellers will include Queer Pressure's Sarah Akawa (DJ, Saint Saunter), Ja'Mel Ware Founder of Intellectual Ratchet, Patrick Farabaugh of Our Lives Magazine, Julia Haseleu of Madison College, Julia and Shauna of LGBT Books to Prisoners, Bria Brown, and more.