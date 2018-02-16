press release: Story Night 7-9 -- Come out to tell your story on our open mic. Funny, heartfelt, or strange, we want to hear what your life has been like. Feel free to bring notes if you want, but we'd rather hear you tell your story without staring at a piece of paper the entire time. You've got 8 minutes to tell your story. Practicing a few times is a good idea, but try not to memorize your story word for word, it'll sound better that way. Don't be afraid; we're a rapt audience.