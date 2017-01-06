Love Monster is a slightly hairy creature trying to fit in with the cuddly residents of Cutesville. But as it turns out, it's hard to fit in with the cute and the fluffy when you're a googly-eyed monster. And so, Love Monster sets out to find someone who will love him just the way he is. Join Children's Theater of Madison for Storybook Magic and bring Love Monster by Rachel Bright to life through interactive storytelling. You’ll even get to create your very own monster puppet! Please visit our upcoming events page to reserve your spot: https://www.dreamfearlessly.co m/?p=4623