Monroe Street Library and Kula Yoga & Wellness are excited to announce our Storybook Yoga program this summer. We'll read books and act them out using yoga poses like Downward Facing Dog, Frog, Tree, and Guitar. This is a great activity for all ages with something for everyone. Let’s play yoga! Saturday's Storybook Yoga will feature three sessions over the course of two hours. Stoybook Yoga is open on a first come, first serve basis. Space is limited.