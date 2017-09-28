Storytellers & their Traditions

Kashmira Sheth will talk about how stories and storytellers surrounded her childhood in India and influenced her writing. She will introduce her picture books and discuss story ideas that are inspired by her family's day-to-day life and steeped in cultural heritage. She will also briefly share her own writing and publishing journey. This event is funded in part through a grant from Beyond the Page, the National Endowment for the Humanities, and Madison Community Foundation. For more information, visit http://www.beyondthepage.info.