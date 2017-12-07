Storytelling for Influencers

Google Calendar - Storytelling for Influencers - 2017-12-07 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Storytelling for Influencers - 2017-12-07 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Storytelling for Influencers - 2017-12-07 12:00:00 iCalendar - Storytelling for Influencers - 2017-12-07 12:00:00

DreamBank 1 N. Pinckney St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

Small Biz: Great storytelling is a powerful way to communicate your message. Why? Because people remember a good story, and it might even move them to take action. In this presentation, professional speaker Nancy Depcik of Unshakable Success®, will reveal why a great story is essential to promote your product, your ideas, and your personal brand. You will walk away with an understanding of why storytelling works so well, and a three-step process to craft your own compelling story.

Info
DreamBank 1 N. Pinckney St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Careers & Business
608-286-3150
Google Calendar - Storytelling for Influencers - 2017-12-07 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Storytelling for Influencers - 2017-12-07 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Storytelling for Influencers - 2017-12-07 12:00:00 iCalendar - Storytelling for Influencers - 2017-12-07 12:00:00