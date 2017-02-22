Storytelling

Arts + Literature Laboratory 2021 Winnebago St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: Wednesdays, February 22 - March 15, 7-9pm

$100 ($90 members)

Participants will learn how to find, shape and present stories. You can bring an existing story to shape or find a new story from your life. We will discuss the five main elements to a story and how to discover them. By learning dynamic storytelling elements, you will gain the tools to pull short stories out of everyday life. Participants will learn how to turn an anecdote of something that happened to you into a story that illuminates a central truth about your life. This will be an interactive workshop with a mixture of mini lecture, 1:1 dialogue, small group work and presentations. 

Arts + Literature Laboratory 2021 Winnebago St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

608-556-7415

