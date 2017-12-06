press release: Join us from 9:00am to 10am on Wednesday, December 6, for Storytime. Let us help you introduce your child to the world of books and the love for reading. Children from birth on are welcome to bring their grown-up and listen to stories, fingerplays, songs and puppets that will engage young children.

Storytime takes place at Eastside Lutheran School at 2310 Independence Lane in Madison. There is no need to preregister. This is a FREE event. Find out more by contacting Alyssa Scharrer at ascharrer@eastsidelutheran.org or call 608-244-3045. Check out our website at www.eastsidelutheran.org.