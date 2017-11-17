press release: The 2017 Stoughton Chamber Singers, under the direction of John Beutel will present

“A Fall Concert: With Music of Brahms and Folksongs” on Friday November 17th at 7:30pm at Christ Lutheran Church in Stoughton. General admission is $5.00, and tickets are available at the door, from choir members, & at McGlynn Pharmacy in Stoughton.

The concert will open with an “Alleluia” by Tchaikovsky. Following will be several masterpieces by Brahms including “How Lovely is Thy Dwelling Place” and 3 Liebeslieder (Love Song) Waltzes. Closing the concert will be three familiar songs: “Johnny I hardly Knew Ye,” Aura Lee,” and “Follow the Drinking Gourd.” Special choir guest will be Jeffery Rowley, who will perform several organ selections.