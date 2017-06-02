press release: The Stoughton Chamber Singers under the direction of John Beutel will present their annual Spring Concerts entitled "America Sings: 200 Years of American Music" on Friday, June 2. at 7:30 pm at the Stoughton Opera House and on Wednesday, June 7 at 7:00 pm at the Cooksville restored Congregational Church. Tickets are $5.00 and are available at McGlynn Pharmacy, from choir members, or at the door.

The theme of the concert honors Cooksville's celebration of the 175th Anniversary of its founding, thus giving a historical context to the music performed. The opening section will feature hymn tunes, anthems, and fuguing tunes of Colonial America by William Billings and Justin Morgan. Songs by Stephen Foster and Billy Joel will also be performed, along with several other compositions including an arrangement of "Shenandoah" and the spiritual "Ain'-A That Good News."